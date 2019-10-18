FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy getting off a school bus was struck by a car in Fort Bend County Friday afternoon.

The boy was hit just before 4 p.m. at Grand Vista Springs Boulevard and Aransas Key Lane, near Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's say the driver disregarded the school bus' stop signs and lights because she told them she had to go the bathroom.

The boy -- a student at Patterson Elementary -- fractured his arm, the sheriff's office says, and the driver was cited.

The FBCSO responded to a question on their Facebook page about why the driver was only cited.

"The charge only can increase with 'serious bodily injury'. A 'possible' fractured arm wouldn’t qualify under the definition of SBI," they wrote. "Serious Bodily Injury is defined by Section 1.07 of the Texas Penal Code as 'bodily injury that creates a substantial risk of death or that causes death, serious permanent disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ.'"

