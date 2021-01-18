Driver tries to flee after fatal crash in east Harris County

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Garth and Barbers Hill roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in east Harris County, according to investigators.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Garth Road and Barbers Hill Road.

According to authorities, the driver who survived the crash tried to leave the scene but was eventually taken into custody.

It's unclear how the accident happened or what the surviving driver will be charged with.

Photos from the scene showed a truck and an SUV both with substantial damage. It's unclear which driver was driving which vehicle.