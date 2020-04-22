Driver trapped in wreckage after hitting, collapsing garage in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent a driver to the hospital by Life Flight early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. at 899 West Road.
Sheriff Ed Gonzales tweeted an adult male was behind the wheel of a vehicle when the driver left the road for unknown reasons. The driver went through a residential backyard after hitting a utility pole.
The vehicle hit a garage or shed behind the home at such a high speed, the structure collapsed, pinning the driver inside the car. It took firefighters about 10 or 15 minutes to free the man from the wreckage.
The driver was airlifted to the hospital in the Medical Center.
A nearby resident told KHOU 11 cameras another driver crashed onto the same property just a few days prior.
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.