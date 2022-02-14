HCSO: Driver struck by another car while standing outside of his vehicle along Highway 290

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical, and at last check was still alive, deputies said. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was transported by Life Flight after he was struck while outside of his car in an auto-pedestrian crash in northwest Harris County early Monday, according to deputies.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. on the feeder road along Highway 290 heading northwest near Becker Road.

According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a Toyota Camry was exiting when he swerved to avoid a disabled Mercedes in the right lane. The driver clipped the Mercedes and hit a 21-year-old man who was outside that vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, and at last check was still alive.

Deputies said the 67-year-old driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of intoxication.