Driver shot in the head crashes into home in north Houston, police say

HPD officers said someone in another vehicle fired at least 5 times at the victim. Gunman has yet to be identified.

HOUSTON — A man remains hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the head while driving in the Northline area, according to the Houston Police Department.

He was headed eastbound in a white pickup truck on the 100 block of E. Parker Road about 8 p.m. Friday when another driver going in the opposite direction shot him, according to investigators. The victim then reportedly crashed into a nearby house.

HPD officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim is 28 years old.

According to police, the gunman fired back at the victim at least five times.

They said his wife was riding behind him in another vehicle when it all happened. She wasn't injured.

Officers are hoping surveillance video may shine light on what happened.

The couple routinely take this street, according to the wife. It's still unclear whether the man was targeted or if the shooting was at random, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.