The employee suffered minor burns. The driver was arrested on unrelated charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash.

Police say the employee suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested on an unrelated charge and an open warrant.