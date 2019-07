HOUSTON — A driver who plunged into Brays Bayou is safe after being rescued by Houston firefighters Friday.

Emergency responders were called for a swift water rescue at 9901 S. Gessner and 8601 S. Braeswood just after 7:10 p.m.

The driver's truck was seen floating down the bayou with him still inside, according to the Houston Police Department.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash into the bayou.

