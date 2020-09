As of Monday morning the track appeared to be open again with no service alert issues reported by Metro.

HOUSTON — Paramedics and firefighters responded to a violent crash that ripped a car apart along a Metro light rail track overnight.

The crash happened in Houston’s East End in the 6000 block of Harrisburg.

It’s unknown how many people were taken to the hospital.

The vehicle involved left the road and hit a pole along the tracks, flipping upside down and catching fire.