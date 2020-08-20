Driver leaves passenger pinned inside truck after crashing into ditch on Highway 290 feeder

The driver was eventually found inside of an emergency room.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a single-vehicle crash on the Northwest Freeway feeder near Little York.

According to Captain Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck was driving along the feeder road when it left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. The truck then crashed into a freeway concrete sign.

The driver ran away after the crash, leaving their passenger pinned inside the truck.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department arrived on scene and had to cut the passenger out of the truck. The passenger was then taken to the hospital by Life Flight where at last check, they were in critical condition.

The driver was eventually found in an emergency room.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Deputies said intoxication may be a possible factor.

District 5 and traffic units are at a major accident on US290 at Little York. A truck left the roadway and struck freeway signage. Driver fled scene-passenger was lifeflighted in critical condition. Driver was found at ER. @HCSO_D5Patrol @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/LS38gJZvv8 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 20, 2020

