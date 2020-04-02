HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody after leading Houston police on a long high-speed chase Tuesday throughout parts of southwest, southeast and downtown Houston.

According to police, authorities were initially called out to a home on East Ridgecrest in regards to a domestic violence incident.

Around 3:30 p.m., when police attempted to pull the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder over, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a lengthy police chase that wound through southwest and southeast Houston neighborhoods and eventually ended in downtown.

At one point in the chase, the driver came to a stop and officers rushed up to the vehicle with their guns drawn. After the officers opened three of the SUV's doors, the driver again took off.

The chase winded through several southwest Houston neighborhoods before heading on the Beltway to 288. The driver took 288 to the Gulf Freeway and headed into downtown.

At one point during the chase, the suspect rammed a bystander's vehicle.

Around 4:15 p.m., while police were chasing the suspect in downtown, Houston police decided to discontinue the chase, saying they knew the suspect's identity.

A short time after saying the chase was discontinued, the suspect vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of San Jacinto and Rusk. That's where the suspect was taken into custody. While being taken into custody, the suspect was seen fighting with officers.

It's not clear what he'll be charged with.

