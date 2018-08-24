HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended northeast of Houston after a driver led authorities on a pursuit all the way from Chambers County.

The chase originated in on Interstate 10 before eventually landing on Highway 59 northbound. Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit.

It ended near Kingwood just past the San Jacinto River.

The driver is suspected of committing a traffic violation before the chase.

HPD assisted both the Harris and Chambers County sheriff's offices.

At one point, three HPD units tried to box the driver in but the driver was able to elude them.

Officers were finally able to trap the driver, who was forcibly removed from the vehicle.

© 2018 KHOU