HOCKLEY, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a septic truck and then bumping into a Waller ISD school bus Friday morning along FM 2920 in the Hockley area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 23100 block of FM 2920 at Hunters Creek Way shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The roadway has been shutdown as deputies investigate.

Deputies said a Toyota Camry and a septic truck were involved in a collision and the car was pushed into the back of a school bus carrying Turlington Elementary School.

It's confirmed multiple children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

They're all OK and were brought to school on another bus, district officials said.

No other injuries have been reported.

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter