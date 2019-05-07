HOUSTON — The 18-wheeler driver killed when he was cut off by a car and plunged off the 610 ship channel bridge has been identified by as 24-year-old Marcos Jasso.

Jasso was driving the big rig Wednesday morning when the driver of a silver Toyota Camry made an unsafe lane change in front of him, causing Jasso to hit the right side of the Camry before steering into the bridge's concrete barrier and crashing through.

The big rig fell upside down on the industrial facility below the bridge.

The trucker initially survived the fall but was pinned upside down in the wreckage. He died as the rescue attempt was underway, police later said.

