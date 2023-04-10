Passenger being questioned after driver shot to death in Humble, sheriff says

Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies found the driver shot in the head and the passenger armed with a gun. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

HUMBLE, Texas — A passenger was detained and questioned Monday after his driver was found shot to death in a pickup truck along the Beltway in the Humble area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said just before 8 a.m., Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables were monitoring traffic near the 12400 block of N Sam Houston Pkwy E when they witnessed a pickup truck driving out of control. Moments later, the truck slammed into a concrete barrier, the sheriff said.

Deputies approached the truck after the crash and saw the passenger had a gun, Gonzalez reported. This made the deputies pull back until more law enforcement made their way to the scene, the sheriff said.

When backup arrived, the deputies walked toward the pickup truck again and told the armed passenger to get out. The sheriff said the passenger complied.

As deputies made their way around the truck, that's when they saw the driver was shot in the head, officials reported. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger was detained and questioned about what led to the shooting.

At this time, the motive is unknown.

The sheriff said it appears the passenger and the driver were friends.