HOUSTON — Investigators from the Houston Police Department's Vehicle Crime Division are at the scene of a deadly crash along the North Freeway. The scene has shutdown the feeder road near the exit for West Little York Road.

According to HPD, the driver of a pickup truck hit a crash barrier and the guardrail that protects a concrete wall at the exit.

Police haven't identified the driver who was killed. The crash happened just before 8:30 Wednesday night. The outbound feeder is expected to be closed for several hours.

