Driver ejected and killed in fiery 3-car crash in west Harris County, deputies say

Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was ejected and killed, and four other people were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 10:17 p.m. Saturday night in the 19200 block of W. Little York Road.

Deputies say a Range Rover was traveling east on W. Little York, when the vehicle crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes.

The Range Rover crashed head on with another vehicle and flipped, ejecting the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to deputies.

At the same time a different car was traveling westbound and crashed into the side of the second vehicle.

Deputies say the driver of the Range Rover was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle and its two passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution with no injuries.

The crash caused the Range Rover to catch fire, which deputies say also spread to the other vehicles involved.

Sgt. Beaty with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but that speed was a factor. Beaty also says the roadway in that portion of W. Little York has limited lighting.