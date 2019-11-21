HOUSTON — A man was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a crash at the River Oaks Shopping Center.

Police said the man was driving a truck when it crashed into the Kartell store, which is on the south side of West Gray Street, near Shepherd Drive. The store is next to Landmark's River Oaks Theatre.

The truck was on its side and appeared to have struck the display in the front of the store.

It also appears that the truck struck and broke a fire hydrant, causing a significant water leak in the area.

It's not clear what led up to the crash or how bad the driver was injured.

Kenneth Peyton said he was at a nearby Starbucks when he saw the incident unfold.

Peyton said he saw the truck hit another vehicle before making a U-turn and then crashing into the storefront.

"It looked like something out of a movie," Kenneth Peyton said. "It did not look real at all."

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: One dead after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in NE Houston

RELATED: WATCH: Flying tire smashes front of pickup truck on Highway 90

RELATED: HPD: Horrific crash that killed two men started as a minor incident on 610 South Loop