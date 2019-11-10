HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was injured after he crash a 1953 Bentley into a concrete culvert overnight in the Crosby area.

This happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near Church and 1st streets.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was transported to an area hospital. He injuries were not released.

The car appears to be a total loss.

HCSO

