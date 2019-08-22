HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies charged 24-year-old Fernando Axel Garcia with DWI after they found him intoxicated on Veterans Memorial Drive late Thursday night with his child in the backseat of his car.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies got a call that the Infiniti g35 car Garcia was driving was missing the front driver side tire and partial rim.

Deputies found Garcia in the 12100 block of Veterans Memorial as he was stopped and looking at the front of his car.

Deputies said Garcia had a strong odor of alcohol from his breath.

They found Garcia’s 1-year old-child in a car seat in the back seat, but not properly secured.

Deputies gave Garcia a field sobriety test, and observed numerous clues of impairment. They contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which accepted the charge of DWI with a child under 15, a felony.

The child was released to family member.

Garcia is being processed into Harris County Joint Processing Center. At the time of this publication, a mugshot for Garcia had not been released.

This story will be updated.

