HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was injured in a hit-and-run crash in east Harris County on Thanksgiving Day.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen was struck by a white Dodge truck while crossing the street on a bicycle in the 1000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Bandera Street.

Gonzalez said the teen, who is possibly 13, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition but is expected to survive.

Gonzalez said the truck left the scene.

