Driver veers off road, fatally crashes into traffic pole in north Houston

The major intersection at FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road was closed for hours as police investigated.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who crashed his vehicle into a metal pole early Saturday in north Houston.

The incident happened at the intersection of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road at 4:56 a.m. Investigators said no other vehicles were involved, and it's unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road.

"We're still investigating all the circumstances of the actual crash itself in order to determine if speed was a factor, if any sort of medical conditions were a factor or any alcohol or anything might have been related to the crash," HCSO Sgt. G. Guien said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The roadway was closed for several hours after the crash.

"This is a large intersection and we have quite a bit of information to gather from the scene," Guien said. "We're going to do our do diligence to make sure we investigate this crash appropriately."