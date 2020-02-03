HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after he slammed his car into the back of an SUV at an intersection on Highway 6 in west Harris County overnight.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 7500 State Highway 6 near Empanada Drive.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a major accident at that time. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash with one of the drivers dead.

Investigators said a silver Infiniti SUV was at the intersection when the light turned green. Then a white Nissan Altima rear ended the SUV at a high rate of speed.

The SUV veered of the road and came to a stop in a parking lot nearby. The Altima came to a stop in the intersection.

Deputies said the driver of the Altima died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said the crash was caught on dashcam from another vehicle. It showed that he Altima never slowed down before rear-ending the SUV.

