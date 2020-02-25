HOUSTON — Deputies said a man died after he flipped his car on Old Humble Road in northeast Harris County late Monday.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. just south of Beltway 8.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies said the cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation.

The driver lost control for unknown reasons and struck a fire hydrant and a fence before his car flipped upside down and landed near a complex.

Deputies said the driver did not appear to be wearing his seat belt.

