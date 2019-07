HOUSTON — Police are investigating why the driver of a pickup truck drove into Brays Bayou.

The man was found in the water more than 150 yards from South Gessner Road, his truck about 100 yards down the bank behind him.

Houston firefighters had to revive the man, according to police, who say he may have had some type of medical problem.

The man was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

