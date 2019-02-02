Police said a driver is dead after crashing into a home in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the driver was speeding when the accident happened. At this time they do not know if the driver was intoxicated or had a medical issue.

This happened at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the 7900 block of Rockhill St. near Hobby Airport.

The Houston Police Department said the driver clipped a white truck before the vehicle flipped and crashed into a residence's home. There was one woman in the house. She was not hurt.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing.

