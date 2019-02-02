Police said a driver is dead after crashing into a home in southeast Houston.
This happened early Saturday morning on Rockhill St. near Hobby Airport.
The Houston Police Department said the driver initially crashed into a car and then the home. The car then flipped onto a parked car before it burst into flames.
The driver was allegedly speeding and lost control.
No one else was hurt.
