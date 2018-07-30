HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver died after being ejected during a rollover crash on Beaumont Highway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was heading east in the 13500 block of the Beaumont Highway around 2 a.m. Monday when the crash occurred.

Deputies said the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash.

