HIGHLANDS, Texas — Life Flight was paged after a driver drove into a fence in Highlands, Texas early Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened at about 6:36 a.m. in the 700 block of Barbers Hill.

Deputies did not say if anybody else was injured.

Harris County deputies are on scene investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: