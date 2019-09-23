HOUSTON — Police are investigating what caused a woman to jump a curb in a parking lot early Monday, causing damage to a fast food restaurant.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Jack In The Box in the 2200 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway N, near Hammerly.

Police responded and found a car partially inside the restaurant.

Police said two workers were inside at the time, but they were not hurt.

The driver was also not hurt. The car had to be towed from the scene, however.

