PEARLAND, Texas — A driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after he killed a mother and injured her two children in a car crash Thursday night in Pearland.

Police said the two children are expected to recover.

The mother has bot been identified but police said she was 33-years-old.

The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Bailey Road and Harkey Road.

This is a developing story.

