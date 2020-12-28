Suspected drunken driver arrested, charged in fatal crash along North Loop

Police say 44-year-old Andrea Lea Thimmig was arrested immediately after the crash, but two passengers evaded police.

HOUSTON — A woman is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash along the North Loop in northwest Houston, according to investigators.

Andrea Lea Thimmig, 44, was taken into custody following the incident about 2:05 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of the North Loop West service road near Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said Thimmig was driving a black Buick Encore down the service road when she allegedly ran a red light and hit a gray Honda Civic on Ella.

Police said an officer, who witnessed the crash, then saw at least two people get out of the suspect's car and run away.

Thimmig was arrested and the Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital, where police said she showed signs of intoxication and was charged.

HPD said Thimmig was already wanted on several felony warrants out of Harris and Fort Bend counties.

The passengers who were in the suspect's vehicle have not been arrested.