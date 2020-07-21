Driver accused of shooting at another vehicle wanted in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct Four deputies are searching for a driver involved in an overnight shooting Tuesday in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.
Investigators said a constable deputy was patrolling a residential area near Reynaldo and Sandpiper Trail about 11:15 p.m. Monday when he spotted the driver of a vehicle firing at the occupants of another car.
He tried stopping the gunman's vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The officer chased the vehicle, and at some point, the driver hit a dead end inside the subdivision and escaped on foot.
Officers said no one was injured, and they’re talking with the occupants of the targeted vehicle.
Constable deputies have K-9 units and officers searching for the driver. Right now, they’re not putting out a description. They’re asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes if possible.
MORE CRIME NEWS
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.