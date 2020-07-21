Driver accused of shooting at another vehicle wanted in north Harris County, deputies say

Precinct 4 constables are asking residents to stay inside their homes until the alleged shooter is captured. Officers and K-9 units are on the ground searching.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct Four deputies are searching for a driver involved in an overnight shooting Tuesday in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Investigators said a constable deputy was patrolling a residential area near Reynaldo and Sandpiper Trail about 11:15 p.m. Monday when he spotted the driver of a vehicle firing at the occupants of another car.

He tried stopping the gunman's vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The officer chased the vehicle, and at some point, the driver hit a dead end inside the subdivision and escaped on foot.

Officers said no one was injured, and they’re talking with the occupants of the targeted vehicle.

Constable deputies have K-9 units and officers searching for the driver. Right now, they’re not putting out a description. They’re asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes if possible.

