HOUSTON — Police are investigating an incident between an off-duty officer and another driver that led to gunfire and a crash in the Clear Lake area overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it was about 9 p.m. Tuesday when an off-duty officer from the Liverpool Police Department called 911 to report his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on Dixie Farm Road. The officer followed the woman who hit his car until they stopped along I-45 at FM 2351.

The officer approached the woman’s vehicle with his gun out, showing his badge and stating he was a police officer. The woman allegedly drove toward the officer and brushed his leg.

The officer discharged his weapon at the ground, possibly hitting a tire on the woman’s car. The woman kept driving on FM 2351 until she went through a light at Highway 3, crashing into two other vehicles. Her vehicle jumped a curb and hit a tree.

The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation. It was discovered she had a 2-month-old in the vehicle with her. That child was not hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

No identities of those involved have been released at this time.

