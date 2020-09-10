Drive-thru voting this year? Here's what you need to know

There are 10 different places for you to drive-thru vote, and remember: you can go anywhere.

HOUSTON — This year, for the first time ever, Harris County is allowing drive-thru voting at 10 different locations. It’s open to everyone and will be available the entire two and a half weeks of early voting.

Drive-thru voting is unfamiliar to us, because it’s the first time in Texas history that it’s happening, and Harris County is the first to do it.

It’s essentially the same process as walking inside, only you stay in your car.

The first thing you should know is anyone can drive-thru vote. You don’t have to be a certain age or have a disability.

There are 10 different places for you to do it, and remember: you can go anywhere.

Here’s a list of those locations:

Fallbrook Church

Houston Community College - West Loop

Houston Community College - Alief Bissonnet

Houston Food Bank

Humble Civic Center

John Phelps Harris County Courthouse Annex

NRG Arena Gate 8 Kirby St Entrance

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Toyota Center Tundra Parking Garage Leeland St Entrance

Windsor Village Kingdom Builders Center

They all open on Tuesday, and the hours for drive-thru voting are the same for early voting.

It goes from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, but it’s always a good idea to check harrisvotes.com before you head out.

They’ll even have wait times on this webpage once early voting actually starts.

Once you arrive at your chosen site, look for signs and follow them. Then workers will direct you to a parking spot.

Someone will also greet you with hand sanitizer and a face mask. Once you’re parked, turn off your engine and all electronics, including your cell phone. Then you will give them your ID.

After you’re verified, they will hand you a portable voting machine through your window, and that’s how you will actually vote.