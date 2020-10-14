Dress For Success Houston providing essential services for women, even during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dress For Success Houston is a nonprofit organization providing work-appropriate attire and continuing education programs to women in Houston.

HOUSTON — Dress For Success Houston, the nonprofit organization providing work-appropriate attire and continuing education programs to women in Houston, is continuing their important work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, Dress for Success Houston has taken its program online, offering mentoring groups and webinars to its clients. The shift from in-person to virtual services has been well-received and much-needed.

Eighty-percent of the women served by Dress for Success Houston are single and lean on the network of support and sisterhood the nonprofit organization is still able to provide to them.

Virtual education programming includes health and fitness, mental health, dealing with financial insecurities, interviewing skills and resume reviews.

Dress for Success Houston says the services are critical, especially now as more than 50% of their clients have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Continued support from the community is key. Dress for Success Houston is asking Houstonians who can, to take part in a fundraising raffle for the nonprofit. The prize is a Peloton bike family pack. Click here for more information.