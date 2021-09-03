Drake dedicates new album to Instagram model Mercedes Morr who was murdered near Houston

Janae Gagnier, aka Miss Mercedes Morr's, was strangled in her home in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

HOUSTON — The Houston Instagram model who was killed inside her Richmond apartment Sunday was honored on Drake's newly-released album, "Certified Lover Boy."

NOTE: The above video originally aired August 30.

Drake dedicated the album to 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, better known by her social media name, "Miss Mercedes Morr." He also dedicated his album to Nadia Ntuli, a model who reportedly died in an accident earlier this year, according to Complex.

"A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP — Drake," the rapper wrote in the description section of the album on Apple Music.

Gagnier was strangled in her home in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The suspect, 34-year-old Floridian Kevin Accorto, killed himself with "multiple sharp force trauma," according to an autopsy report.

The victim's family said Gagnier didn’t know Accorto and they believe he was stalking her. Investigators are searching the victim's social media accounts and websites for any possible connection to Accorto.

Drake's highly-anticipated album "Certified Lover Boy" was released early Friday morning on multiple streaming platforms, including Pandora, Tidal and Spotify.

The album features artists Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Future, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Houston's own Travis Scott. Drake teased his fans with the album's features, before its release, by posting billboards in multiple cities, including one in Houston.