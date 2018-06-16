ANGLETON, Texas – Officials say they have located human remains believed to belong to the missing family of three from Angleton.

The Texas Department of Safety said the remains were found Saturday in Wharton County.

Maya Rivera, 24, Rayshawn Hudson, 28 and their 5-year-old son Rayshawn Jr. went missing Sunday, June 10. A family member reported them missing on Wednesday, June 13.

According to Angleton PD, their car was found in Rosenberg Thursday, June 14. Robert Allen Satterfield, 36, was driving the car and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Satterfield is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on three warrants for murder but it is unconfirmed if those charges are related to the death of the three family members.

