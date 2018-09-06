HOUSTON - Dozens of people were displaced after a large apartment fire Saturday in north Houston.

Officials say the fire was on E Little York Road and Northline Drive.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's office was working with the American Red Cross Satuday night to offer shelter for residents displaced from Northline Point Apartment.

There were care packages and beds available for nearly 60 people, but there was still a need for diapers and water.

You can drop off donations at Community of Faith Church Northwest.

#BREAKING Houston Firefighters are working a 2-alarm fire on the Northside. The scene is on Northline Dr, but the smoke can be seen for miles. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nSYWZ14nQ5 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 9, 2018

No one was injured.

Heavy smoke could be seen in north Houston Saturday as firefighters responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire.

