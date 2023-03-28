How to get around downtown Houston during chaotic weekend of events

You'll want to be prepared if you're going to try to navigate the busy streets of downtown Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON — With a busy weekend of downtown Houston events ahead, you'll want to be prepared if you're trying to navigate the busy streets.

There will be Astros games, Rockets games, concerts, Final Four activities and more.

"It's going to be jam-packed downtown. I think the NCAA is actually excited about it," Harris County - Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke said.

City officials are hoping people take advantage of the public transportation the city has to offer.

There are several ways to get around Houston, including the METRORail. The light rail has several downtown stations. The intersection of Capitol and Avenida Las Americas is home to one of those stops. At that location, you're steps away from Minute Maid Park and two blocks away from the Final Four Fan Fest.

"If you don’t want to get frustrated with trying to find parking or trying to get your way around downtown around the fan fest area, it would be great to take the rail in," Burke said.

You can park in the Theater District, Midtown, East End and other places to take the rail downtown.

"If people are on the outskirts of downtown or further out, there are places to park along the rail system," Burke said.

METRO said it will have a couple of hundred volunteers who will act as ambassadors to help guide those in need. METRO police will also have an increased presence.

"During these major events, everyone rides the rail. There should be no concerns," Burke said.

METRO said the red, green and purple lines are free from March 31 through April 3.