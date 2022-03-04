Investigation launched after series of overdoses in Downtown Austin overnight

Officials said at least 12 people were transported and two people died.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a series of overdoses occurred overnight.

On Friday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed there were a total of seven incidents in the downtown area, with 12 people taken to hospitals. Two people died on the scene.

ATCEMS said the overdoses all happened between midnight and 7 a.m., and they all appear to be connected from a "medical standpoint." Medics said the signs and symptoms were all similar.

NEW: @KVUE has learned at least 2 people died from suspected overdoses overnight & several others were taken to the hospital. Medics responded to at least 3 scenes w/ multiple patients, as well as other one-off scenes, all in the downtown area. More expected from officials later. — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) March 4, 2022

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe fentanyl, a synthetic opiate similar to heroine, is involved in a few of the incidents. Fentanyl can be in a pill, powder, patch, solid or liquid form. It can also be lethal in small amounts.

"Investigators are currently working to confirm the drugs involved, the source of those drugs, and any connections between the victims," the APD said. "The community needs to be aware of this public health risk and the dangers associated with the drug fentanyl."

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call APD Homicide or the Organized Crime division at 512-974-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be submitted anonymously.