City of Galveston announces new police chief

Doug Balli has served with the department for more than 26 years in various roles, including as a sergeant, lieutenant and assistant police chief.

GALVESTON, Texas — A veteran police officer has been tapped to permanently lead the Galveston Police Department, city administrators said Friday.

Doug Balli, a 26-year GPD veteran who's currently serving as interim chief, will be promoted to the role, pending city council approval, according to a statement from Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell.

“Doug is a longtime Galveston PD Officer that I have known for most of my adult life. Doug is a man of the utmost integrity and shares my love and passion for this island and its residents. I look forward to working with him," said Maxwell.

The island native has also served as chairman of the City of Galveston Health Board and the Galveston Employees' Retirement Plan for Police, according to Balli's online biography.

He's been serving as the interim police chief since Vernon Hale resigned in October.

Balli will oversee more than 140 employees that serve the city of more than 50,000.