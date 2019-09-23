HOUSTON — One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital in a shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston, police said early Monday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 9200 block of Gulf Freeway at about 2 a.m. where they found two shooting victims in the parking lot.

An adult male was declared dead at the scene in the driver’s seat of a Jeep SUV. The second victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. That person is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe both victims were inside the Jeep when they were approached by multiple suspects. That’s when the gunfire rang out, although a motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police said a few witnesses were being interviewed, and HPD is checking for surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators hope the surviving victim will also be able to provide information to help in the investigation.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

