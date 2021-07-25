HCSO: Man, woman fatally shot at sports park in northwest Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted it's possible the female victim was pregnant.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman are dead after being shot Sunday morning at a sports park in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The call came in about 10:15 a.m. from 4211 Clow Road, which is the address of the Matías Almeyda Training Center, a local sports park.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead when officers arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Homicide and CSU investigators are en route to 4255 Clow Rd. where two people were shot. A male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a woman passed away at a local hospital. Updates will be given from the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TKTBd4C9nQ — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 25, 2021

At this time, there are no suspects.

Homicide investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.