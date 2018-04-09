MANVEL, Texas - There’s a door dilemma in Manvel.

Police are on the lookout for someone who swiped doors from a bunch of brand new homes, and we’ve learned the case may be connected to similar crimes in another suburb.

“The doors are about 900 or 1000 dollars,” said Saratoga Homes Field Technician Danny Lara.

He showed us one of the temporary replacement doors put up at one of the affected homes.

“We always have them locked,” said Lara.

The type of door that was actually taken features more expensive leaded glass.

“It’s the most expensive things inside the home aside from appliances,” said Lara.

The Manvel Police Department released photos of a possible suspect who was caught on a home surveillance camera in a pickup truck with a unique multi-level camper top.

“The vehicle is seen passing by the camera with no doors in the back of it and leaving with doors in the back of it,” said Det. Michael Chapnick. “And he stops at one more house on the way out.”

Chapnick said the same vehicle is believed to be involved in similar crimes in League City.

“Doors are not uncommon to be taken and property from inside is not uncommon to be taken,” said Chapnick. “However, to just take a door and leave other stuff alone, that’s rather strange.”

That makes him think the door thief may be tied to the construction business himself.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Lara.

He and his crews hope police quickly close the door on this case. There were no signs of forced entry at any of the homes so how the guy got in is also under investigation.

You are urged to call the MPD if you have any information.

