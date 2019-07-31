Moon and star gazers delight we have a black supermoon tonight! Well... don't get too excited because technically you won't see anything.

In short, a black moon is the second new moon of the month- which doesn't happen often. Last time we saw this was in 2016.

The supermoon part means the new moon phase happens at the closest point to Earth during its orbit. Even though we won't see this- the gravitational influence will still have impacts for some of our coastal areas.

Tonight, Houston's forecast should be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Even though conditions are favorable for star gazing... don't expect to see the moon. But know- by not seeing anything- you're seeing something very special.

The next one won't happen until Jan. 31, 2022.

