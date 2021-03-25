Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Memorial Park area along 610 on Thursday

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is closed for a controlled burn planned for early Thursday afternoon.

HOUSTON — A prescribed fire led by the Houston Fire Department is scheduled to take place at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center on Thursday.

The fire will start around noon — drivers along the 610 West Loop and I-10 in the Memorial Park areas should not be alarmed. Also note that the nature center is closed for the entire day.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is also assisting in the fire on about seven acres of the savanna area in the northeast corner of the nature sanctuary.

"Prescribed fires are a common wildland and habitat management tool that mimic naturally occurring fires from lightning strikes. HFD is the lead partner in this endeavor," stated the Houston Arboretum.

The burn is expected to last for at least a couple hours.

The Arboretum said fire crews also executed a successful prescribed fire in the late 1990s and look "forward to using this important tool in the future."