A Houston woman disfigured after a brutal assault was gifted thousands of dollars’ worth of reconstructive surgery and is ready to share the results.

Rachel Busch (pictured above in March) nearly died in January after she says a man whom she considered her friend tried to sexually assault her. Investigators with the Houston Police Department charged Donovan Jones, 25, with aggravated assault of a family member. His bond has been set at $40,000.

Busch suffered a skull fracture, shattered cheek bones, shattered teeth, a broken jaw and broken eye sockets.

Doctors were able to save her life but the injuries forever changed her appearance.

"There have been times where I have felt like I wish that he would’ve taken my life because everything that I’m going through is so hard," she said.

But through it all she’s found a strength and now wants to help other survivors. Her story reached thousands of people, including Houston’s Dr. Franklin Rose, plastic surgeon and owner of Utopia Plastic Surgery and Medspa.

“I felt terribly sorry for this pretty girl,” said Rose. “Just as I do if I see a burn patient.”

Through the Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation, Rose offers his work for free to some patients, including Busch.

“What do I get out of it? Helping people,” said Rose.

In August, Busch underwent a seven-hour operation. She then spent five weeks healing before revealing the results to her family and friends at her birthday party.

