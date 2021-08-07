Donaldson's RBI single in 11th lifts Twins over Astros 5-4

Houston and Minnesota will play again on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson’s RBI single in the 11th inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero with no outs in the 11th to score the runner who started the inning on second base and put the Twins on top.

There were two outs in the bottom of the inning when Jason Castro reached on a fielding error by Garver that left a runner at third. But Juan Minaya retired Jose Altuve on a bunt to secure the victory.

Houston and Minnesota will play on Saturday.

The Astros are 34-22 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .522.

The Twins have gone 23-33 away from home. Minnesota has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 18, averaging one every 21.8 at-bats.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is slugging .489.