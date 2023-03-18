HFD: Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from burning home in north Houston

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

HOUSTON — Two dogs were returned safely to their owner after a massive house fire in north Houston.

The fire happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home on Bristol Street, which is near I-45 and Cavalcade Street in north Houston.

According to Houston Fire District Chief Wedgeworth, crews were responding to the home and were able to get the flames under control quickly. While they battled the fire, crews managed to rescue two dogs from inside the home.

"We were able to get the fire extinguished," Wedgeworth said. "There's some damage to the interior of the home, but no injuries. We were able to get two dogs out of the house."