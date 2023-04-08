Two dogs die after fire rips through apartments in Dickinson

Charred remains are all that's left after two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage.

DICKINSON, Texas — Two pets died after a fire ripped through the Courtyard Park Apartments in Dickinson.

More than 60 firefighters from five different departments were needed to help put out the fire on Friday evening.

While investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire, they believe it started in the kitchen of one of the upper units before it spread to more than 20 apartments.

Peter Matuza and his fiancée arrived home from work to the terrifying scene fearing the worst.

"Our first thought was, you know, is our dog ok? Are our animals ok," Peter said.

Fortunately, their dog made it out safely with the help of firefighters, but the two dogs next door sadly, didn't.

"Just pray for the families that have lost everything, but they got away with their lives," another neighbor said.

Firefighters said fortunately no one was hurt but that the wind and heat made putting out the flames more difficult. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles by drivers on the Gulf Freeway.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross will support those who lost their home because of the fire.